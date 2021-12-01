New Mexico Educational Retirement Board Decreases Holdings in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE)

New Mexico Educational Retirement Board reduced its stake in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) by 1.5% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 366,300 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 5,600 shares during the period. Pfizer accounts for 0.5% of New Mexico Educational Retirement Board’s holdings, making the stock its 25th biggest holding. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board’s holdings in Pfizer were worth $15,755,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in PFE. GoalVest Advisory LLC purchased a new position in Pfizer in the 2nd quarter worth $39,000. Lake Point Wealth Management acquired a new stake in shares of Pfizer during the 2nd quarter valued at about $49,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd increased its position in shares of Pfizer by 25,460.0% in the second quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 1,278 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $50,000 after buying an additional 1,273 shares in the last quarter. Activest Wealth Management purchased a new stake in shares of Pfizer in the second quarter valued at approximately $55,000. Finally, Baldrige Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Pfizer in the second quarter valued at approximately $73,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.99% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued a “buy” rating and set a $60.00 price objective on shares of Pfizer in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Barclays set a $44.00 target price on Pfizer in a research note on Wednesday, November 17th. Mizuho restated a “hold” rating and set a $43.00 price target on shares of Pfizer in a report on Sunday, October 3rd. Truist upped their price target on Pfizer from $43.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 24th. Finally, Independent Research upgraded Pfizer to a “buy” rating and set a $53.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 11th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $50.53.

In related news, insider John D. Young sold 150,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.06, for a total value of $7,509,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Also, EVP Douglas M. Lankler sold 40,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.37, for a total value of $2,174,800.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 0.05% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of PFE stock traded down $0.20 on Wednesday, hitting $53.53. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 778,045 shares, compared to its average volume of 31,426,387. The company has a market capitalization of $300.46 billion, a PE ratio of 15.85, a PEG ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 0.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a current ratio of 1.37. Pfizer Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $33.36 and a fifty-two week high of $55.70. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $45.70 and its 200-day moving average is $43.66.

Pfizer (NYSE:PFE) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.08 by $0.26. Pfizer had a net margin of 27.66% and a return on equity of 31.66%. The firm had revenue of $24.09 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $22.82 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.72 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 134.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that Pfizer Inc. will post 4.2 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 6th. Investors of record on Friday, November 5th will be issued a dividend of $0.39 per share. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.91%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 4th. Pfizer’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 46.43%.

Pfizer Inc is a research-based global biopharmaceutical company. It engages in the discovery, development, manufacture, marketing, sales and distribution of biopharmaceutical products worldwide. The firm work across developed and emerging markets to advance wellness, prevention, treatments and cures that challenge the most feared diseases.

