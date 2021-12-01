New Mexico Educational Retirement Board Has $8.51 Million Holdings in Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX)

New Mexico Educational Retirement Board lessened its holdings in shares of Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX) by 1.8% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 77,098 shares of the coffee company’s stock after selling 1,400 shares during the period. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board’s holdings in Starbucks were worth $8,505,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Starbucks by 3.1% during the third quarter. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC now owns 14,925 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $1,646,000 after purchasing an additional 442 shares during the period. Fundamentun LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Starbucks by 19.1% during the third quarter. Fundamentun LLC now owns 38,668 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $4,266,000 after purchasing an additional 6,201 shares during the period. Dfpg Investments LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Starbucks by 7.6% during the third quarter. Dfpg Investments LLC now owns 2,538 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $284,000 after purchasing an additional 179 shares during the period. Summit X LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Starbucks by 1.9% during the third quarter. Summit X LLC now owns 26,461 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $2,917,000 after purchasing an additional 496 shares during the period. Finally, Telos Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Starbucks by 0.3% during the third quarter. Telos Capital Management Inc. now owns 43,666 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $4,817,000 after purchasing an additional 131 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 68.27% of the company’s stock.

Get Starbucks alerts:

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Robert W. Baird lowered their target price on shares of Starbucks from $144.00 to $128.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 29th. MKM Partners lowered their target price on shares of Starbucks from $130.00 to $114.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Stephens raised shares of Starbucks from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $118.00 to $130.00 in a research note on Monday, November 1st. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on shares of Starbucks from $131.00 to $124.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Finally, UBS Group lowered their target price on shares of Starbucks from $125.00 to $115.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $123.00.

Shares of NASDAQ:SBUX traded up $2.54 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $112.18. 168,027 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,084,396. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $112.41 and a 200-day moving average price of $114.44. The company has a market cap of $131.61 billion, a PE ratio of 31.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 0.84. Starbucks Co. has a 12 month low of $95.92 and a 12 month high of $126.32.

Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The coffee company reported $1.00 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $1.00. Starbucks had a net margin of 14.45% and a negative return on equity of 55.34%. The business had revenue of $8.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.22 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.51 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 30.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that Starbucks Co. will post 3.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 25th. Investors of record on Friday, February 11th will be issued a dividend of $0.49 per share. This represents a $1.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.75%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 10th. Starbucks’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 55.21%.

In other Starbucks news, EVP Gina Woods sold 4,030 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $113.41, for a total value of $457,042.30. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Michael Aaron Conway sold 47,088 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $111.50, for a total transaction of $5,250,312.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.36% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Starbucks Company Profile

Starbucks Corp. engages in the production, marketing, and retailing of specialty coffee. It operates through the following segments: Americas; China/Asia Pacific (CAP); Europe, Middle East, and Africa (EMEA); and Channel Development. The Americas, CAP, EMEA segments sells coffee and other beverages, complementary food, packaged coffees, single-serve coffee products, and a focused selection of merchandise through company-oriented stores, and licensed stores.

Featured Article: What is meant by holder of record?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SBUX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX).

Receive News & Ratings for Starbucks Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Starbucks and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.