New Mexico Educational Retirement Board Sells 13,100 Shares of Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC)

New Mexico Educational Retirement Board trimmed its holdings in Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC) by 2.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 493,454 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 13,100 shares during the quarter. Bank of America comprises approximately 0.7% of New Mexico Educational Retirement Board’s portfolio, making the stock its 16th biggest position. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board’s holdings in Bank of America were worth $20,947,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in BAC. Camden National Bank increased its holdings in Bank of America by 9.8% in the 4th quarter. Camden National Bank now owns 11,568 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $351,000 after buying an additional 1,030 shares in the last quarter. Pflug Koory LLC bought a new stake in shares of Bank of America during the 2nd quarter valued at about $338,000. Brookstone Capital Management bought a new stake in shares of Bank of America during the 2nd quarter valued at about $2,566,000. First United Bank Trust grew its stake in shares of Bank of America by 7.5% during the 2nd quarter. First United Bank Trust now owns 10,255 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $423,000 after purchasing an additional 715 shares during the period. Finally, Madison Wealth Partners Inc grew its stake in shares of Bank of America by 7.5% during the 2nd quarter. Madison Wealth Partners Inc now owns 9,724 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $401,000 after purchasing an additional 677 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 70.67% of the company’s stock.

NYSE BAC traded up $0.80 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $45.27. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 771,457 shares, compared to its average volume of 48,461,844. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $45.70 and its 200-day moving average price is $42.45. The company has a quick ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12. Bank of America Co. has a 1 year low of $28.10 and a 1 year high of $48.69. The company has a market capitalization of $370.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.35, a PEG ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 1.53.

Bank of America (NYSE:BAC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 14th. The financial services provider reported $0.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $22.77 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $21.60 billion. Bank of America had a return on equity of 12.16% and a net margin of 33.10%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.51 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Bank of America Co. will post 3.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 3rd will be issued a dividend of $0.21 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 2nd. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.86%. Bank of America’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 25.23%.

A number of research firms have issued reports on BAC. Wolfe Research downgraded Bank of America from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $44.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, October 13th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on Bank of America from $44.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 15th. Barclays boosted their price target on Bank of America from $45.00 to $49.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 15th. Evercore ISI boosted their price objective on Bank of America from $43.00 to $48.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on Bank of America from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 15th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $44.04.

In other news, Director Frank P. Bramble sold 2,200 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.22, for a total value of $106,084.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider Dean C. Athanasia sold 108,478 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, October 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.77, for a total transaction of $4,965,038.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.22% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Bank of America Corp. is a bank and financial holding company, which engages in the provision of banking and nonbank financial services. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Banking, Global Wealth and Investment Management, Global Banking, Global Markets, and All Other. The Consumer Banking segment offers credit, banking, and investment products and services to consumers and small businesses.

