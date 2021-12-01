New Mexico Educational Retirement Board Sells 3,900 Shares of Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C)

New Mexico Educational Retirement Board cut its stake in shares of Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C) by 2.8% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 135,226 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,900 shares during the quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board’s holdings in Citigroup were worth $9,490,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in C. blooom inc. bought a new position in shares of Citigroup during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Citigroup during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $28,000. NuWave Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Citigroup in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $32,000. Atticus Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in Citigroup by 156.5% in the 3rd quarter. Atticus Wealth Management LLC now owns 495 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 302 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lee Financial Co lifted its holdings in Citigroup by 44.1% in the 2nd quarter. Lee Financial Co now owns 526 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 161 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 75.03% of the company’s stock.

Get Citigroup alerts:

C has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price target on Citigroup from $81.00 to $87.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, October 11th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on Citigroup from $84.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Citigroup currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $81.15.

Citigroup stock traded up $0.80 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $64.50. 395,466 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 19,672,293. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 0.94. Citigroup Inc. has a 12 month low of $54.99 and a 12 month high of $80.29. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $69.53 and a two-hundred day moving average of $70.97. The company has a market cap of $130.73 billion, a PE ratio of 5.95, a P/E/G ratio of 0.48 and a beta of 1.84.

Citigroup (NYSE:C) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 14th. The company reported $2.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.92 by $0.23. Citigroup had a net margin of 29.23% and a return on equity of 13.12%. The company had revenue of $17.15 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $16.93 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.40 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down .9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that Citigroup Inc. will post 10.55 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 24th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 1st were issued a $0.51 dividend. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.16%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, October 29th. Citigroup’s dividend payout ratio is currently 19.07%.

In other news, CEO Cantu Ernesto Torres sold 27,783 shares of Citigroup stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.50, for a total transaction of $2,014,267.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.07% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Citigroup

Citigroup, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of financial products and services. It operates through the following segments: Global Consumer Banking; Institutional Clients Group; and Corporate and Other. The Global Consumer Banking segment provides traditional banking services to retail customers through retail banking, including commercial banking, and Citi-branded cards and Citi retail services.

See Also: New Google Finance Tool and Screening Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Citigroup Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Citigroup and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.