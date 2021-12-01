New Mexico Educational Retirement Board Sells 500 Shares of Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO)

New Mexico Educational Retirement Board trimmed its stake in Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO) by 1.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 26,746 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after selling 500 shares during the period. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board’s holdings in Broadcom were worth $12,970,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of AVGO. Tsfg LLC boosted its stake in Broadcom by 218.8% in the second quarter. Tsfg LLC now owns 51 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 35 shares in the last quarter. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Broadcom in the third quarter worth approximately $25,000. MV Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in Broadcom by 588.9% in the second quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 62 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 53 shares in the last quarter. Red Door Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Broadcom in the second quarter worth approximately $47,000. Finally, Canton Hathaway LLC purchased a new stake in Broadcom in the third quarter worth approximately $48,000. Institutional investors own 79.91% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Raul J. Fernandez purchased 152 shares of Broadcom stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 29th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $489.54 per share, for a total transaction of $74,410.08. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, COO Charlie B. Kawwas sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $500.83, for a total value of $1,502,490.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 25,271 shares of company stock valued at $12,692,042 in the last three months. Insiders own 2.40% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have issued reports on AVGO. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on Broadcom from $585.00 to $600.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, September 3rd. Evercore ISI reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $550.00 target price on shares of Broadcom in a research note on Sunday, September 5th. Argus upped their target price on Broadcom from $560.00 to $620.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Rosenblatt Securities increased their price objective on Broadcom from $550.00 to $600.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 3rd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a $590.00 price objective on shares of Broadcom in a research note on Friday, September 3rd. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Broadcom has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $563.96.

Broadcom stock traded up $9.93 on Wednesday, hitting $563.61. 17,662 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,803,469. The company has a current ratio of 2.41, a quick ratio of 2.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.65. The firm has a market cap of $231.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 0.93. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $525.96 and its 200 day simple moving average is $494.61. Broadcom Inc. has a 1 year low of $392.74 and a 1 year high of $577.21.

Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, September 1st. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $6.96 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $6.88 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $6.78 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.76 billion. Broadcom had a return on equity of 44.27% and a net margin of 22.90%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $5.40 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Broadcom Inc. will post 24.42 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 22nd were given a dividend of $3.60 per share. This represents a $14.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.55%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 21st. Broadcom’s dividend payout ratio is currently 106.82%.

Broadcom Company Profile

Broadcom, Inc is a global technology company, which designs, develops and supplies semiconductor and infrastructure software solutions. It operates through the following segments: Semiconductor Solutions and Infrastructure Software. The Semiconductor Solutions segment manages movement of data in data center, telecom, enterprise and embedded networking applications.

