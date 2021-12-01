NexJ Systems (TSE:NXJ) Shares Pass Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $0.57

NexJ Systems Inc. (TSE:NXJ) shares passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of C$0.57 and traded as high as C$0.59. NexJ Systems shares last traded at C$0.59, with a volume of 1,105 shares.

The firm has a market cap of C$12.04 million and a PE ratio of 98.33. The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 30.92. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is C$0.55 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$0.57.

NexJ Systems (TSE:NXJ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 28th. The company reported C$0.01 earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of C$4.04 million during the quarter. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that NexJ Systems Inc. will post 0.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

NexJ Systems Inc develops intelligent customer management solutions for the financial services industry in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers NexJ CRM for wealth management, private banking, commercial banking, corporate banking, sales, trading and research, and insurance.

