NexOptic Technology (CVE:NXO) Shares Down 7.7%

NexOptic Technology Corp. (CVE:NXO) shares fell 7.7% on Wednesday . The company traded as low as C$0.59 and last traded at C$0.60. 73,134 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 83% from the average session volume of 435,434 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.65.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.16, a quick ratio of 1.85 and a current ratio of 1.89. The stock has a market capitalization of C$83.96 million and a P/E ratio of -36.11. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of C$0.77.

NexOptic Technology Company Profile (CVE:NXO)

NexOptic Technology Corp., a technology company, develops and invests in optical and lens technologies. It engages in developing All Light Intelligent Imaging Solutions (ALIIS), a suite of intelligent imaging solution that processes raw images and video in real time; DoubleTake, a wide-angle and telephoto camera that allow near-instant spotting and zooming capabilities; and mobile lens products.

