Next Capital Management LLC Takes Position in SPDR Portfolio Mortgage Backed Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SPMB)

Next Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Mortgage Backed Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SPMB) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 8,820 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $227,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. increased its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio Mortgage Backed Bond ETF by 17.0% in the 2nd quarter. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. now owns 105,670,318 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,732,634,000 after acquiring an additional 15,386,935 shares during the last quarter. Zurich Insurance Group Ltd FI acquired a new position in SPDR Portfolio Mortgage Backed Bond ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $21,559,000. Assetmark Inc. acquired a new position in SPDR Portfolio Mortgage Backed Bond ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $9,973,000. Flow Traders U.S. LLC acquired a new position in SPDR Portfolio Mortgage Backed Bond ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $8,526,000. Finally, OLD Mission Capital LLC boosted its position in SPDR Portfolio Mortgage Backed Bond ETF by 135.5% during the 3rd quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC now owns 422,316 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,250,000 after acquiring an additional 242,997 shares during the period.

Shares of SPDR Portfolio Mortgage Backed Bond ETF stock opened at $25.51 on Wednesday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $25.57 and a 200-day simple moving average of $25.75. SPDR Portfolio Mortgage Backed Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $25.34 and a fifty-two week high of $26.51.

