NEXT Financial Group Inc Acquires 2,779 Shares of The Southern Company (NYSE:SO)

NEXT Financial Group Inc boosted its holdings in shares of The Southern Company (NYSE:SO) by 36.6% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 10,380 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,779 shares during the quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc’s holdings in Southern were worth $643,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Davis R M Inc. raised its stake in Southern by 3.4% in the second quarter. Davis R M Inc. now owns 4,915 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $297,000 after purchasing an additional 160 shares in the last quarter. Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV raised its stake in shares of Southern by 1.4% during the second quarter. Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV now owns 11,704 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $708,000 after acquiring an additional 163 shares in the last quarter. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Southern by 5.5% during the third quarter. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 3,122 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $193,000 after acquiring an additional 163 shares in the last quarter. SNS Financial Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Southern by 2.1% during the second quarter. SNS Financial Group LLC now owns 8,376 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $507,000 after acquiring an additional 172 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jacobi Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Southern by 0.7% during the second quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 25,497 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,543,000 after acquiring an additional 172 shares in the last quarter. 59.23% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Southern alerts:

In other news, CFO Daniel S. Tucker sold 2,350 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.62, for a total transaction of $149,507.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Bryan D. Anderson sold 22,510 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.87, for a total value of $1,505,243.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 84,347 shares of company stock worth $5,612,971. Company insiders own 0.43% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:SO opened at $61.10 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $64.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.79 and a beta of 0.46. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $62.66 and its 200 day simple moving average is $63.59. The Southern Company has a twelve month low of $56.69 and a twelve month high of $67.54. The company has a quick ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47.

Southern (NYSE:SO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The utilities provider reported $1.23 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.22 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $6.24 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.15 billion. Southern had a net margin of 13.40% and a return on equity of 11.38%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.22 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that The Southern Company will post 3.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 6th. Investors of record on Monday, November 15th will be issued a $0.66 dividend. This represents a $2.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.32%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 12th. Southern’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 93.29%.

Several research firms have commented on SO. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Southern from $64.00 to $63.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, September 17th. Mizuho cut their target price on shares of Southern from $60.00 to $55.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 4th. KeyCorp raised their target price on shares of Southern from $68.00 to $69.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 19th. Finally, Guggenheim upgraded shares of Southern from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $72.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, September 7th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $68.42.

Southern Profile

The Southern Co is a holding company. The firm engages in the sale of electricity. It operates through the following segments: Traditional Electric Operating Companies, Southern Power and Southern Company Gas. The Traditional Electric Operating Companies segment refers to vertically integrated utilities that own generation, transmission and distribution facilities, and supplies electric services in the states of Alabama, Georgia, Florida, and Mississippi.

Further Reading: Market Capitalization in the Stock Market



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Southern Company (NYSE:SO).

Receive News & Ratings for Southern Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Southern and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.