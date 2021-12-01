NEXT Financial Group Inc Acquires 96,311 Shares of Genius Brands International, Inc. (NASDAQ:GNUS)

NEXT Financial Group Inc boosted its holdings in Genius Brands International, Inc. (NASDAQ:GNUS) by 30.5% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 411,875 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 96,311 shares during the period. NEXT Financial Group Inc’s holdings in Genius Brands International were worth $560,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Nuveen Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Genius Brands International during the 2nd quarter valued at $2,211,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. bought a new position in Genius Brands International in the 2nd quarter worth $733,000. National Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Genius Brands International during the 2nd quarter valued at about $113,000. Citigroup Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Genius Brands International by 671.8% during the 2nd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 15,435 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 13,435 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Amalgamated Bank bought a new position in shares of Genius Brands International in the 2nd quarter valued at about $73,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 20.35% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:GNUS opened at $1.24 on Wednesday. Genius Brands International, Inc. has a 12 month low of $1.18 and a 12 month high of $3.12. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $1.38 and a 200 day moving average price of $1.57.

Genius Brands International, Inc is a content and brand management company, which engages in developing, producing, marketing, and licensing branded children’s entertainment properties and consumer products for media distribution and retail channels. The firm acts as a licensing agent for certain brands, such as Llama Llama, Psycho Bunny, From Frank, and Celessence Technologies.

