NEXT Financial Group Inc Has $586,000 Stock Position in Mercury General Co. (NYSE:MCY)

NEXT Financial Group Inc decreased its position in Mercury General Co. (NYSE:MCY) by 6.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 10,533 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 682 shares during the period. NEXT Financial Group Inc’s holdings in Mercury General were worth $586,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in MCY. OLD Republic International Corp acquired a new position in shares of Mercury General in the 2nd quarter valued at $33,254,000. First Trust Advisors LP grew its holdings in shares of Mercury General by 334.7% in the 2nd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 561,440 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $36,466,000 after buying an additional 432,283 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of Mercury General by 34.1% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,182,241 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $76,787,000 after buying an additional 300,370 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Mercury General by 76.0% in the 2nd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 424,633 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $27,520,000 after buying an additional 183,341 shares during the period. Finally, Balyasny Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Mercury General in the 2nd quarter valued at $5,741,000. 39.90% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Mercury General alerts:

Shares of NYSE MCY opened at $51.02 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $2.83 billion, a PE ratio of 7.36 and a beta of 0.39. The company has a current ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 0.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. Mercury General Co. has a 1-year low of $44.24 and a 1-year high of $67.88. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $54.91 and a 200 day moving average price of $58.99.

Mercury General (NYSE:MCY) last announced its earnings results on Monday, November 1st. The insurance provider reported $0.64 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.80 by ($0.16). The company had revenue of $975.76 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $974.96 million. Mercury General had a return on equity of 11.77% and a net margin of 9.57%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.23 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Mercury General Co. will post 3.5 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 16th will be paid a $0.635 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 15th. This is a positive change from Mercury General’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.63. This represents a $2.54 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.98%. Mercury General’s dividend payout ratio is presently 36.51%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Mercury General from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th.

Mercury General Profile

Mercury General Corp. operates as a broker and agency writer of automobile insurance. The firm engages in writing personal automobile insurance and provides related property and casualty insurance products to its customers. Its insurance products include private passenger automobile and related insurance products such as homeowners, commercial automobile and commercial property.

See Also: How are institutional investors different from individual investors?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MCY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Mercury General Co. (NYSE:MCY).

Receive News & Ratings for Mercury General Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mercury General and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.