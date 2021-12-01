NEXT Financial Group Inc Has $713,000 Stake in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:RSP)

NEXT Financial Group Inc lifted its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:RSP) by 4.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,765 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 188 shares during the quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc’s holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF were worth $713,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Advanced Asset Management Advisors Inc bought a new position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $26,000. First Personal Financial Services bought a new position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $28,000. Covington Capital Management raised its position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 95.4% during the 2nd quarter. Covington Capital Management now owns 254 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 124 shares during the last quarter. Evermay Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $39,000. Finally, Laffer Tengler Investments bought a new position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $43,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA:RSP opened at $153.59 on Wednesday. Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF has a 12-month low of $122.38 and a 12-month high of $162.80. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $156.93 and a 200 day simple moving average of $153.89.

Guggenheim S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF, formerly Rydex S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF, seeks to replicate as closely as possible, the daily performance of the S&P 500 Equal Weight Index (the Index). The Index is a capitalization-weighted index covering 500 industrial, utility, transportation and financial companies of the United States markets (mostly NYSE Euronext issues).

