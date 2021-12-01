NEXT Financial Group Inc Lowers Stock Holdings in ALPS Clean Energy ETF (BATS:ACES)

NEXT Financial Group Inc lowered its position in ALPS Clean Energy ETF (BATS:ACES) by 3.1% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 9,407 shares of the company’s stock after selling 305 shares during the quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc’s holdings in ALPS Clean Energy ETF were worth $622,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Capital Analysts LLC acquired a new position in shares of ALPS Clean Energy ETF during the second quarter worth about $35,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors lifted its stake in shares of ALPS Clean Energy ETF by 52.4% during the second quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 1,425 shares of the company’s stock worth $108,000 after purchasing an additional 490 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of ALPS Clean Energy ETF by 96.4% during the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,711 shares of the company’s stock worth $130,000 after purchasing an additional 840 shares in the last quarter. National Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of ALPS Clean Energy ETF during the second quarter worth about $205,000. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new position in shares of ALPS Clean Energy ETF during the second quarter worth about $211,000.

Shares of BATS ACES opened at $74.02 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $73.59 and its 200-day simple moving average is $71.59.

