NEXT Financial Group Inc Raises Position in Zscaler, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZS)

NEXT Financial Group Inc lifted its holdings in shares of Zscaler, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZS) by 30.9% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,136 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 504 shares during the quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc’s holdings in Zscaler were worth $560,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of ZS. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Zscaler during the first quarter valued at approximately $149,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its position in Zscaler by 426.8% in the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 45,681 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,842,000 after buying an additional 37,010 shares during the last quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group increased its position in Zscaler by 3.6% in the first quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 32,477 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,575,000 after buying an additional 1,130 shares during the last quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. increased its position in Zscaler by 118.4% in the first quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 3,103 shares of the company’s stock worth $582,000 after buying an additional 1,682 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA purchased a new stake in Zscaler in the second quarter worth $648,000. 42.99% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the company. JMP Securities raised their price target on Zscaler from $270.00 to $330.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, September 10th. Colliers Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $320.00 price target on shares of Zscaler in a report on Friday, September 10th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Zscaler from $215.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, September 10th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on Zscaler from $325.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 24th. Finally, Wedbush lifted their price objective on Zscaler from $240.00 to $320.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 30th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Zscaler has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $306.50.

Zscaler stock opened at $346.97 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $310.71 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $258.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.73, a quick ratio of 2.57 and a current ratio of 2.57. The stock has a market cap of $48.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -179.78 and a beta of 0.91. Zscaler, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $143.40 and a fifty-two week high of $376.11.

Zscaler (NASDAQ:ZS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 30th. The company reported $0.14 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $230.52 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $212.33 million. Zscaler had a negative return on equity of 39.94% and a negative net margin of 38.93%. The business’s revenue was up 61.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.28) EPS. On average, analysts predict that Zscaler, Inc. will post -2.03 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CEO Jagtar Singh Chaudhry sold 81,568 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $268.97, for a total value of $21,939,344.96. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Ajay Mangal sold 150,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $272.63, for a total value of $40,894,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 374,329 shares of company stock worth $103,155,421. Insiders own 21.40% of the company’s stock.

Zscaler, Inc engages in the provision of cloud-based internet security platform. It provides integrated and comprehensive solutions to customers using cloud platform, the Zscaler Zero Trust Exchange. The firm offers Zcaler internet access, private access, digital experience, and cloud protection. The company was founded by Jagtar Singh Chaudhry and K.

