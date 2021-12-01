NextCure, Inc. (NASDAQ:NXTC) Receives $16.67 Consensus Target Price from Analysts

NextCure, Inc. (NASDAQ:NXTC) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the eight ratings firms that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year target price among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $16.67.

A number of research firms recently commented on NXTC. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of NextCure from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 7th. Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on shares of NextCure from $26.00 to $21.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, August 9th. Benchmark restated a “buy” rating and issued a $17.00 price objective on shares of NextCure in a research report on Wednesday, August 18th. Needham & Company LLC lowered their price objective on shares of NextCure from $30.00 to $14.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Finally, JMP Securities restated a “hold” rating on shares of NextCure in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Liberty Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of NextCure by 703.0% during the 2nd quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,606 shares of the company’s stock worth $200,000 after buying an additional 1,406 shares during the last quarter. Marquette Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of NextCure during the 3rd quarter worth about $87,000. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of NextCure during the 3rd quarter worth about $99,000. Jump Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of NextCure during the 2nd quarter worth about $135,000. Finally, Trexquant Investment LP acquired a new position in shares of NextCure during the 2nd quarter worth about $138,000. 55.81% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NextCure stock traded up $0.23 on Friday, hitting $6.48. 6,056 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 259,939. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $7.22. The company has a market cap of $179.02 million, a PE ratio of -2.54 and a beta of -0.20. NextCure has a one year low of $5.59 and a one year high of $14.40.

NextCure (NASDAQ:NXTC) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported ($0.65) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.67) by $0.02. As a group, analysts expect that NextCure will post -2.57 earnings per share for the current year.

About NextCure

NextCure, Inc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in discovering and developing immunomedicines to treat cancer and other immune-related diseases. Its novel FIND-IO discovery technology identifies targets based on immunomodulatory function and on which the company is building a proprietary pipeline of immunomedicines.

