NextGen Acquisition Corp. II (NASDAQ:NGCA) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

NextGen Acquisition Corp. II (NASDAQ:NGCA) saw a significant growth in short interest in November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 94,200 shares, a growth of 59.1% from the October 31st total of 59,200 shares. Currently, 0.3% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 415,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.2 days.

Separately, Benchmark assumed coverage on shares of NextGen Acquisition Corp. II in a report on Monday, November 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $16.00 price target on the stock.

NASDAQ:NGCA opened at $10.17 on Wednesday. NextGen Acquisition Corp. II has a one year low of $9.61 and a one year high of $10.80. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $10.03.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. UBS Group AG purchased a new stake in NextGen Acquisition Corp. II during the 3rd quarter valued at about $36,000. Condor Capital Management acquired a new stake in NextGen Acquisition Corp. II during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $40,000. Two Sigma Securities LLC acquired a new stake in shares of NextGen Acquisition Corp. II in the 3rd quarter valued at $110,000. Raymond James & Associates acquired a new stake in shares of NextGen Acquisition Corp. II in the 3rd quarter valued at $159,000. Finally, Glazer Capital LLC acquired a new stake in NextGen Acquisition Corp. II during the 2nd quarter worth $206,000.

About NextGen Acquisition Corp. II

NextGen Acquisition Corp. II focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or related business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Boca Raton, Florida.

