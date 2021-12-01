NFI Group (OTCMKTS:NFYEF) Trading Down 1.9%

NFI Group Inc. (OTCMKTS:NFYEF) traded down 1.9% on Monday . The company traded as low as $16.38 and last traded at $16.43. 4,378 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 35% from the average session volume of 3,253 shares. The stock had previously closed at $16.75.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. TD Securities cut their target price on shares of NFI Group from C$31.00 to C$29.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 5th. CIBC cut their target price on shares of NFI Group from C$34.00 to C$30.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, September 20th. Stifel Nicolaus cut shares of NFI Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, September 20th. National Bank Financial cut their target price on shares of NFI Group from C$28.00 to C$27.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets cut their target price on shares of NFI Group from C$35.00 to C$33.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $30.20.

Get NFI Group alerts:

The firm’s 50-day moving average is $18.94 and its two-hundred day moving average is $21.23.

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 29th were given a dividend of $0.6628 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 3.73%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 28th.

About NFI Group (OTCMKTS:NFYEF)

NFI Group, Inc engages in the manufacture of zero-emission buses and coaches. The offers a suite of mass transportation solutions under the following brands: New Flyer, Alexander Dennis Limited, Plaxton, MCI, ARBOC, and NFI Parts. It operates through the Manufacturing, and Aftermarket segments. The Manufacturing segment involves in the production, service, and support of new transit buses, coaches, medium-duty, and cutaway buses.

Featured Article: Lock-Up Period Expiration

Receive News & Ratings for NFI Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NFI Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.