NFTb Tops 24 Hour Volume of $3.94 Million (NFTB)

NFTb (CURRENCY:NFTB) traded 8.5% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on December 1st. NFTb has a market cap of $45.47 million and $3.94 million worth of NFTb was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One NFTb coin can currently be purchased for about $0.43 or 0.00000749 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, NFTb has traded down 14.9% against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001750 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00001736 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $36.78 or 0.00064342 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 7.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $40.92 or 0.00071569 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $54.48 or 0.00095296 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $4,539.86 or 0.07940879 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $57,067.71 or 0.99819815 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 10.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.53 or 0.00002678 BTC.

NFTb Coin Profile

NFTb’s total supply is 999,800,000 coins and its circulating supply is 106,243,272 coins. NFTb’s official Twitter account is @nftbmarket

Buying and Selling NFTb

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as NFTb directly using US dollars.

