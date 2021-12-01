Nisa Investment Advisors LLC Buys 16,449 Shares of Yum! Brands, Inc. (NYSE:YUM)

Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Yum! Brands, Inc. (NYSE:YUM) by 15.0% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 125,994 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after acquiring an additional 16,449 shares during the quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Yum! Brands were worth $15,410,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in YUM. Baldrige Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Yum! Brands during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Yum! Brands during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Northern Oak Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Yum! Brands during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $40,000. Albion Financial Group UT acquired a new position in shares of Yum! Brands during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $52,000. Finally, Eagle Bay Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Yum! Brands during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $54,000. Institutional investors own 78.26% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Oppenheimer lowered Yum! Brands from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 26th. MKM Partners raised Yum! Brands from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $142.00 to $145.00 in a report on Thursday, October 28th. Robert W. Baird reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Yum! Brands in a report on Wednesday, September 15th. Loop Capital assumed coverage on Yum! Brands in a report on Tuesday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $120.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Yum! Brands from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $132.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, September 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Yum! Brands currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $130.68.

YUM opened at $122.84 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $36.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 1.06. Yum! Brands, Inc. has a 52-week low of $101.18 and a 52-week high of $135.77. The business’s fifty day moving average is $125.19 and its 200-day moving average is $124.40.

Yum! Brands (NYSE:YUM) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The restaurant operator reported $1.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.08 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $1.61 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.59 billion. Yum! Brands had a negative return on equity of 17.76% and a net margin of 24.50%. Yum! Brands’s quarterly revenue was up 10.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.01 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Yum! Brands, Inc. will post 4.46 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 10th. Investors of record on Friday, November 26th will be given a dividend of $0.50 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 24th. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.63%. Yum! Brands’s dividend payout ratio is currently 38.54%.

In other Yum! Brands news, CEO David W. Gibbs sold 1,411 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.90, for a total value of $177,644.90. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO David W. Gibbs sold 1,409 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $126.19, for a total value of $177,801.71. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 10,916 shares of company stock valued at $1,382,955. 0.37% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Yum! Brands

Yum! Brands, Inc operates as a service restaurant company. The firm engages in the development, operation, franchise, and licenses a system of restaurants. It operates through the following segments: KFC Division, Pizza Hut Division, Taco Bell Division, and Habit Burger Grill Division. The KFC Division segment comprises of all operations of the KFC concept.

