Nisa Investment Advisors LLC Has $13.64 Million Stock Position in Celanese Co. (NYSE:CE)

Nisa Investment Advisors LLC reduced its stake in Celanese Co. (NYSE:CE) by 0.6% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 90,573 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 516 shares during the quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Celanese were worth $13,644,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bbva USA acquired a new position in shares of Celanese in the second quarter worth approximately $36,000. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC lifted its stake in shares of Celanese by 111.1% in the second quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC now owns 247 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 130 shares during the period. Berman Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Celanese by 35.4% in the third quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 413 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $62,000 after acquiring an additional 108 shares during the period. Solstein Capital LLC lifted its stake in shares of Celanese by 90.5% in the second quarter. Solstein Capital LLC now owns 421 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $64,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the period. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Morgan Stanley Securities Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in Celanese in the second quarter valued at approximately $70,000. 93.12% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other Celanese news, SVP Vanessa Dupuis sold 512 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $170.00, for a total value of $87,040.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 0.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NYSE:CE opened at $151.36 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $16.48 billion, a PE ratio of 6.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.32 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 2.40 and a quick ratio of 1.76. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $162.60 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $158.39. Celanese Co. has a 1 year low of $115.42 and a 1 year high of $174.04.

Celanese (NYSE:CE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 20th. The basic materials company reported $4.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.75 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $2.27 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.19 billion. Celanese had a return on equity of 42.83% and a net margin of 35.90%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.95 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Celanese Co. will post 18.3 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 1st were paid a $0.68 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, October 29th. This represents a $2.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.80%. Celanese’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 11.03%.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on Celanese from $188.00 to $210.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, October 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on Celanese from $175.00 to $195.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, October 25th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on Celanese from $190.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 26th. KeyCorp boosted their price objective on Celanese from $180.00 to $187.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, October 25th. Finally, Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on Celanese from $195.00 to $225.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, October 25th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Celanese currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $193.33.

Celanese Company Profile

Celanese Corp. engages in the provision of technology and specialty materials businesses. It operates through the following segments: Engineered Materials, Acetate Tow, Acetyl Chain and Other Activities .The Engineered Materials segment includes the engineered materials business, food ingredients business and certain strategic affiliates.

