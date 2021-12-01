Nisa Investment Advisors LLC Purchases 12,831 Shares of PerkinElmer, Inc. (NYSE:PKI)

Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of PerkinElmer, Inc. (NYSE:PKI) by 15.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 95,241 shares of the medical research company’s stock after buying an additional 12,831 shares during the quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC owned 0.08% of PerkinElmer worth $16,504,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in PKI. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. increased its stake in PerkinElmer by 3,675.0% in the 3rd quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 151 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 147 shares in the last quarter. Lipe & Dalton purchased a new stake in PerkinElmer in the 2nd quarter worth $31,000. Private Capital Group LLC grew its position in shares of PerkinElmer by 83.1% during the third quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 227 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 103 shares in the last quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd grew its position in shares of PerkinElmer by 66.7% during the second quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 335 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 134 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. bought a new position in shares of PerkinElmer in the 2nd quarter valued at about $77,000. 92.85% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In related news, insider James M. Mock sold 6,080 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $184.87, for a total transaction of $1,124,009.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 0.55% of the stock is owned by insiders.

NYSE PKI opened at $182.16 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $22.99 billion, a PE ratio of 18.13, a P/E/G ratio of 0.37 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a fifty day moving average of $176.58 and a 200 day moving average of $169.23. PerkinElmer, Inc. has a 1 year low of $119.95 and a 1 year high of $192.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 1.97 and a quick ratio of 1.40.

PerkinElmer (NYSE:PKI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 2nd. The medical research company reported $2.31 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.70 by $0.61. The business had revenue of $1.17 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1 billion. PerkinElmer had a net margin of 22.41% and a return on equity of 30.57%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.09 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that PerkinElmer, Inc. will post 10.83 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 11th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 21st will be paid a dividend of $0.07 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 20th. This represents a $0.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.15%. PerkinElmer’s dividend payout ratio is currently 2.79%.

Several analysts have issued reports on the stock. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on shares of PerkinElmer from $183.00 to $206.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of PerkinElmer from $190.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of PerkinElmer from $49.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 17th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $155.23.

About PerkinElmer

PerkinElmer, Inc engages in the provision of products, services, and solutions for diagnostics, food, environmental, life sciences, and applied markets. It operates through the following segments: Discovery & Analytical Solutions and Diagnostics. The Discovery & Analytical Solutions segment comprises of technologies that help life sciences researchers better understand diseases and develop treatments.

