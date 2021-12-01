Nisa Investment Advisors LLC Sells 535 Shares of Dollar General Co. (NYSE:DG)

Nisa Investment Advisors LLC reduced its position in Dollar General Co. (NYSE:DG) by 0.9% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 59,630 shares of the company’s stock after selling 535 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Dollar General were worth $12,650,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Hohimer Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of Dollar General by 1.8% during the third quarter. Hohimer Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,434 shares of the company’s stock valued at $941,000 after buying an additional 77 shares during the period. AdvisorNet Financial Inc increased its position in shares of Dollar General by 27.7% during the third quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 1,116 shares of the company’s stock valued at $237,000 after buying an additional 242 shares during the period. Bogart Wealth LLC increased its position in shares of Dollar General by 22.2% during the third quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 9,943 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,109,000 after buying an additional 1,809 shares during the period. Pacer Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Dollar General by 24.2% during the third quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 22,502 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,774,000 after buying an additional 4,380 shares during the period. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp increased its position in shares of Dollar General by 8.8% during the third quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 51,796 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,988,000 after buying an additional 4,191 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.05% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on DG shares. UBS Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a C$245.00 price target on shares of Dollar General in a research report on Monday, August 23rd. OTR Global cut Dollar General to a “positive” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 17th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Dollar General from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $239.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Tuesday, August 31st. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Dollar General from $225.00 to $245.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, August 27th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on Dollar General from $231.00 to $253.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, fifteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Dollar General currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $243.85.

Shares of DG opened at $221.30 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $51.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.20, a P/E/G ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 0.51. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $218.58 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $219.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 1.09 and a quick ratio of 0.13. Dollar General Co. has a 1 year low of $173.50 and a 1 year high of $239.35.

About Dollar General

Dollar General Corp. engages in the operation of merchandise stores. Its offerings include food, snacks, health and beauty aids, cleaning supplies, basic apparel, housewares, and seasonal items. It sells brands including Clorox, Energizer, Procter & Gamble, Hanes, Coca-Cola, Mars, Unilever, Nestle, Kimberly-Clark, Kellogg’s, General Mills, and PepsiCo The company was founded by J.

