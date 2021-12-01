Nissan Motor (OTCMKTS:NSANY) Issues FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Nissan Motor (OTCMKTS:NSANY) updated its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $0.420-$0.420 for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of $80 billion-$80 billion.

Shares of OTCMKTS:NSANY traded down $0.60 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $9.88. 270,501 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 101,004. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $10.42 and a 200-day moving average price of $10.39. The company has a current ratio of 1.57, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89. Nissan Motor has a 52 week low of $9.20 and a 52 week high of $12.74. The company has a market cap of $20.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 47.05 and a beta of 1.23.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on NSANY. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Nissan Motor from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, November 18th. Morgan Stanley started coverage on shares of Nissan Motor in a research report on Tuesday, October 12th. They issued an underweight rating for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Nissan Motor from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Friday, November 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $12.00.

Nissan Motor Co, Ltd. engages in the manufacture and sale of automotive products and marine equipment. It operates through the Automobile and Sales segments. The Automobile segment manufactures and sells vehicles, forklift, marine equipment, and related parts. The Sales segment handles sales finance and leasing business to support the sales activity of automobile business.

