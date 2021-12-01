Non-Fungible Yearn Reaches Market Capitalization of $1.94 Million (NFY)

Non-Fungible Yearn (CURRENCY:NFY) traded up 3.8% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 7:00 AM ET on December 1st. One Non-Fungible Yearn coin can now be bought for $22.73 or 0.00039693 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Non-Fungible Yearn has traded up 12.2% against the U.S. dollar. Non-Fungible Yearn has a total market cap of $1.94 million and approximately $9,269.00 worth of Non-Fungible Yearn was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.74 or 0.00001288 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 12.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.99 or 0.00003481 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001745 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $26.25 or 0.00045844 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $140.40 or 0.00245176 BTC.

Decentraland (MANA) traded 5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.54 or 0.00007929 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded up 2,618,096.3% against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $50.89 or 0.00088857 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

Non-Fungible Yearn Profile

NFY is a coin. It launched on October 9th, 2020. Non-Fungible Yearn’s total supply is 100,000 coins and its circulating supply is 85,198 coins. The official website for Non-Fungible Yearn is nfy.finance . Non-Fungible Yearn’s official Twitter account is @NFYFinance and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Non-Fungible Yearn is a DeFi platform that aims to utilize the full potential of Non-Fungible Tokens (NFTs) in the DeFi sector. The platform will allow users to stake their various cryptocurrency holdings in multiple different pools to earn a governance token – NFY. “

Buying and Selling Non-Fungible Yearn

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Non-Fungible Yearn directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Non-Fungible Yearn should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Non-Fungible Yearn using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

