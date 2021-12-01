Nord Finance Price Hits $3.61 (NORD)

Nord Finance (CURRENCY:NORD) traded up 4.8% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 12:00 PM ET on December 1st. One Nord Finance coin can currently be purchased for about $3.61 or 0.00006160 BTC on popular exchanges. Over the last week, Nord Finance has traded 9.7% higher against the US dollar. Nord Finance has a market capitalization of $11.27 million and approximately $785,478.00 worth of Nord Finance was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Nord Finance alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001709 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.02 or 0.00001734 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $37.91 or 0.00064735 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $42.36 or 0.00072329 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $55.66 or 0.00095057 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4,671.69 or 0.07977770 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $58,416.46 or 0.99756756 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Flow (FLOW) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $12.59 or 0.00021495 BTC.

Nord Finance Coin Profile

Nord Finance launched on January 12th, 2021. Nord Finance’s total supply is 9,800,000 coins and its circulating supply is 3,123,854 coins. Nord Finance’s official Twitter account is @Nord_Finance and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Nord Finance, a blockchain agnostic platform, is an advanced decentralized financial ecosystem focusing on simplifying decentralized finance products for users by highlighting traditional finance’s key attributes. Deployed on the Ethereum Network, it integrates multi-chain interoperability, thus proposing a plethora of financial primitives, which constitute savings, advisory, loans against assets, investment/funds management, and swaps. “

Nord Finance Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Nord Finance directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Nord Finance should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Nord Finance using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Nord Finance Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Nord Finance and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.