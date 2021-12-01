Nord/LB Analysts Give LEG Immobilien (FRA:LEG) a €130.00 Price Target

LEG Immobilien (FRA:LEG) has been assigned a €130.00 ($147.73) price target by stock analysts at Nord/LB in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

A number of other equities analysts have also weighed in on LEG. Morgan Stanley set a €140.00 ($159.09) target price on shares of LEG Immobilien in a research report on Wednesday, September 1st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €145.00 ($164.77) target price on shares of LEG Immobilien in a research report on Thursday, November 11th. Berenberg Bank set a €153.00 ($173.86) price target on shares of LEG Immobilien in a report on Monday, October 11th. Barclays set a €140.00 ($159.09) price target on shares of LEG Immobilien in a report on Tuesday, November 16th. Finally, Kepler Capital Markets set a €150.00 ($170.45) price target on shares of LEG Immobilien in a report on Wednesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of €144.15 ($163.80).

Get LEG Immobilien alerts:

LEG Immobilien has a 1 year low of €75.17 ($85.42) and a 1 year high of €98.50 ($111.93). The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is €127.93 and its 200-day simple moving average is €127.29.

LEG Immobilien AG operates as an integrated property company in Germany. It rents apartments, commercial units, and garages and parking spaces; and purchases and sells property portfolios. The company also offers property management and location development services; and housing industry services, as well as IT services for third parties.

Further Reading: How can you know how many shares are floating?

Receive News & Ratings for LEG Immobilien Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for LEG Immobilien and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.