Nordic American Tankers Limited (NYSE:NAT) Shares Bought by Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC

Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC raised its stake in Nordic American Tankers Limited (NYSE:NAT) by 30,713.9% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 46,529 shares of the shipping company’s stock after buying an additional 46,378 shares during the quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC’s holdings in Nordic American Tankers were worth $153,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of NAT. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD acquired a new position in Nordic American Tankers in the first quarter valued at about $33,000. Man Group plc acquired a new position in Nordic American Tankers in the first quarter valued at about $70,000. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new stake in Nordic American Tankers during the first quarter worth about $139,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new stake in Nordic American Tankers during the first quarter worth about $53,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in Nordic American Tankers during the first quarter worth about $208,000. 27.55% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Nordic American Tankers alerts:

NAT stock opened at $1.98 on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $2.32 and its 200 day moving average price is $2.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 1.56 and a current ratio of 2.02. Nordic American Tankers Limited has a fifty-two week low of $1.79 and a fifty-two week high of $4.05. The firm has a market capitalization of $340.49 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.30 and a beta of 0.42.

Nordic American Tankers (NYSE:NAT) last released its earnings results on Sunday, August 29th. The shipping company reported ($0.18) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.17) by ($0.01). Nordic American Tankers had a negative return on equity of 15.60% and a negative net margin of 103.66%. The firm had revenue of $16.75 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $19.04 million. Equities analysts forecast that Nordic American Tankers Limited will post -0.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 21st. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 7th will be paid a dividend of $0.01 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 6th. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.02%. Nordic American Tankers’s payout ratio is -6.67%.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on NAT. B. Riley cut their price target on shares of Nordic American Tankers from $6.00 to $5.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 31st. HC Wainwright cut their price target on shares of Nordic American Tankers from $3.75 to $2.75 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 26th. Jefferies Financial Group cut their price target on shares of Nordic American Tankers from $2.75 to $2.25 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 24th. Finally, TheStreet lowered shares of Nordic American Tankers from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a research note on Friday, September 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $3.33.

Nordic American Tankers Company Profile

Nordic American Tankers Ltd. operates as an international tanker company. It owns and operates Suezmax crude oil tankers. The company was founded by Herbjorn Hansson on June 12, 1995 and is headquartered in Hamilton, Bermuda.

Featured Story: What is meant by a buy rating?

Receive News & Ratings for Nordic American Tankers Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nordic American Tankers and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.