Nordson Co. (NASDAQ:NDSN) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $619.43 Million

Wall Street analysts expect Nordson Co. (NASDAQ:NDSN) to report $619.43 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have made estimates for Nordson’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $629.20 million and the lowest is $609.00 million. Nordson reported sales of $558.53 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 10.9%. The firm is scheduled to report its next earnings report after the market closes on Wednesday, December 15th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Nordson will report full-year sales of $2.38 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $2.36 billion to $2.39 billion. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will report sales of $2.61 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.57 billion to $2.64 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Nordson.

Nordson (NASDAQ:NDSN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, August 29th. The industrial products company reported $2.42 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.08 by $0.34. Nordson had a return on equity of 22.91% and a net margin of 15.61%. The firm had revenue of $646.86 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $604.27 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.42 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.2% compared to the same quarter last year.

NDSN has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on Nordson from $270.00 to $280.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 19th. DA Davidson boosted their price objective on Nordson from $255.00 to $275.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 31st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Nordson from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $272.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $264.25.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its stake in Nordson by 134.6% in the 2nd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 37,978 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $8,334,000 after acquiring an additional 21,793 shares during the last quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Nordson by 14.7% in the 3rd quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. now owns 7,503 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,787,000 after purchasing an additional 962 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new position in shares of Nordson in the 2nd quarter worth about $2,526,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas boosted its holdings in shares of Nordson by 23.9% in the 2nd quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 18,502 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $4,061,000 after purchasing an additional 3,563 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Qube Research & Technologies Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of Nordson by 71.2% in the 2nd quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 33,281 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $7,306,000 after purchasing an additional 13,837 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.30% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ NDSN traded up $0.15 during trading on Friday, reaching $254.34. 5,873 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 209,193. Nordson has a 52-week low of $178.60 and a 52-week high of $272.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 2.48 and a quick ratio of 1.76. The company has a 50-day moving average of $253.07 and a 200-day moving average of $234.90. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 42.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 0.96.

Nordson Company Profile

Nordson Corp. engages in the engineering, manufacture and market of products and systems used for adhesives, coatings, sealants, biomaterials and other materials. It operates through three segments: Industrial Precision Solutions and Advanced Technology Solution. The Industrial Precision Solutions segment enhances the technology synergies between adhesive dispensing systems and industrial coating systems to deliver proprietary dispensing and processing technology to diverse end markets.

