Nordstrom (NYSE:JWN) Price Target Cut to $27.00

Nordstrom (NYSE:JWN) had its target price decreased by equities research analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $37.00 to $27.00 in a report issued on Monday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a “hold” rating on the specialty retailer’s stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft’s target price indicates a potential upside of 27.54% from the stock’s current price.

Several other equities analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. William Blair reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of Nordstrom in a report on Wednesday, November 24th. Robert W. Baird cut their price objective on shares of Nordstrom from $39.00 to $30.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 24th. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of Nordstrom from $27.00 to $22.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 26th. Jefferies Financial Group cut shares of Nordstrom from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $48.00 to $30.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 24th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Nordstrom from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 24th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Nordstrom presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $30.20.

Shares of JWN opened at $21.17 on Monday. Nordstrom has a 1 year low of $20.73 and a 1 year high of $46.45. The company has a market cap of $3.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 529.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.81 and a beta of 2.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.94, a quick ratio of 0.22 and a current ratio of 0.92. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $29.14 and a 200-day moving average of $32.04.

Nordstrom (NYSE:JWN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 23rd. The specialty retailer reported $0.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.56 by ($0.17). Nordstrom had a net margin of 0.08% and a return on equity of 27.68%. The firm had revenue of $3.64 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.54 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.22 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 17.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Nordstrom will post 1.33 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Bradley D. Tilden purchased 22,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 26th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $21.27 per share, with a total value of $467,940.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. 5.55% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of JWN. Walled Lake Planning & Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Nordstrom during the 2nd quarter valued at about $29,000. Mine & Arao Wealth Creation & Management LLC. grew its stake in Nordstrom by 293.3% during the 3rd quarter. Mine & Arao Wealth Creation & Management LLC. now owns 1,180 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 880 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its stake in Nordstrom by 68.4% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,197 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $45,000 after acquiring an additional 486 shares in the last quarter. Kozak & Associates Inc. purchased a new position in Nordstrom during the 3rd quarter valued at about $45,000. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC grew its stake in Nordstrom by 122.1% during the 2nd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,455 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $53,000 after acquiring an additional 800 shares in the last quarter. 59.29% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Nordstrom, Inc engages in the manufacture and trade of clothes, shoes, and accessories. It operates through Retail; and Corporate/Other. The Retail segment comprises selection of high-quality, brand-name, and private label merchandise, which includes apparel, shoes, cosmetics, and accessories for women, men, young adults, and children.

