Northern Trust Corp Buys 5,668 Shares of Opiant Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:OPNT)

Northern Trust Corp grew its stake in Opiant Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:OPNT) by 17.6% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 37,958 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,668 shares during the quarter. Northern Trust Corp’s holdings in Opiant Pharmaceuticals were worth $507,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of OPNT. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Opiant Pharmaceuticals by 21.2% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 136,965 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,831,000 after purchasing an additional 23,935 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Opiant Pharmaceuticals during the first quarter worth $136,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in Opiant Pharmaceuticals by 11.5% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 21,831 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $232,000 after acquiring an additional 2,253 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in Opiant Pharmaceuticals by 11.8% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 9,476 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $101,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 19.98% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Opiant Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $24.39 on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $25.20 and its 200 day simple moving average is $18.88. The firm has a market capitalization of $115.12 million, a P/E ratio of 487.90 and a beta of 0.39. Opiant Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 12 month low of $7.86 and a 12 month high of $29.51. The company has a current ratio of 10.46, a quick ratio of 10.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52.

Opiant Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:OPNT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 11th. The technology company reported $0.56 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.41. Opiant Pharmaceuticals had a return on equity of 4.45% and a net margin of 3.58%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.15 EPS. Analysts predict that Opiant Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -0.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Craig A. Collard bought 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 13th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $18.13 per share, with a total value of $45,325.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 16,077 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $291,476.01. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 28.56% of the company’s stock.

Opiant Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Opiant Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a pharmaceutical company, which engages in the development of pharmaceutical solutions for common addictions and related disorders. The firm focuses on developing treatment to reverse opioid overdoses, treatment for overweight and obese patients with binge eating disorder and treatment for patients with Bulimia Nervosa.

