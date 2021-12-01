Northern Trust Corp Decreases Position in Grupo Aval Acciones y Valores S.A. (NYSE:AVAL)

Northern Trust Corp lessened its holdings in shares of Grupo Aval Acciones y Valores S.A. (NYSE:AVAL) by 79.9% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 85,227 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 339,782 shares during the quarter. Northern Trust Corp’s holdings in Grupo Aval Acciones y Valores were worth $486,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. raised its stake in Grupo Aval Acciones y Valores by 10.1% in the 2nd quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 102,221 shares of the bank’s stock worth $583,000 after acquiring an additional 9,343 shares during the last quarter. Windsor Creek Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Grupo Aval Acciones y Valores in the 2nd quarter worth $565,000. Veriti Management LLC purchased a new position in Grupo Aval Acciones y Valores in the 2nd quarter worth $238,000. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in Grupo Aval Acciones y Valores by 209.0% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 16,067 shares of the bank’s stock worth $100,000 after acquiring an additional 10,867 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its stake in Grupo Aval Acciones y Valores by 151.6% in the 2nd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 5,281 shares of the bank’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 3,182 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 3.18% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:AVAL opened at $5.34 on Wednesday. Grupo Aval Acciones y Valores S.A. has a 52 week low of $5.07 and a 52 week high of $7.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 1.02 and a quick ratio of 1.02. The firm has a market cap of $5.93 billion, a PE ratio of 6.85 and a beta of 1.37. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $5.71.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 8th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 28th will be given a dividend of $0.0212 per share. This represents a $0.25 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.76%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 25th. Grupo Aval Acciones y Valores’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 32.05%.

A number of research firms have weighed in on AVAL. Zacks Investment Research lowered Grupo Aval Acciones y Valores from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Grupo Santander lowered Grupo Aval Acciones y Valores from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, September 24th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Grupo Aval Acciones y Valores from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $5.50 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 5th.

Grupo Aval Acciones y Valores SA engages in the provision of financial services and products. It operates through the following segments: Banco de Bogota, Banco de Occidente, Banco AV Villas, Banco Popular, Corficolombiana, and Other. The Banco de Bogota segment offers banking services and products. The Banco de Occidente segment focuses on the corporate customers, government and government-owned entities, and retail customers.

