Northern Trust Corp Decreases Stock Position in Xeris Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:XERS)

Northern Trust Corp reduced its position in Xeris Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:XERS) by 74.2% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 126,938 shares of the company’s stock after selling 365,760 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp’s holdings in Xeris Pharmaceuticals were worth $517,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in XERS. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new position in shares of Xeris Pharmaceuticals in the first quarter valued at $245,000. Marshall Wace North America L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Xeris Pharmaceuticals in the first quarter valued at $71,000. FMR LLC grew its position in shares of Xeris Pharmaceuticals by 29.9% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,963,018 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,749,000 after purchasing an additional 682,050 shares in the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. grew its position in shares of Xeris Pharmaceuticals by 336.3% in the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 43,695 shares of the company’s stock valued at $197,000 after purchasing an additional 33,680 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD purchased a new position in shares of Xeris Pharmaceuticals in the first quarter valued at $223,000. 42.63% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, insider Paul R. Edick purchased 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 15th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $2.28 per share, with a total value of $45,600.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 4.01% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:XERS opened at $2.09 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 3.73, a current ratio of 3.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.40. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $2.25. Xeris Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 52-week low of $1.77 and a 52-week high of $7.94. The company has a market capitalization of $138.98 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.38 and a beta of 1.76.

Xeris Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:XERS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.39) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.37) by ($0.02). Xeris Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 382.91% and a negative net margin of 267.90%. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.35) EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Xeris Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -1.34 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research firms recently issued reports on XERS. HC Wainwright lifted their price objective on Xeris Pharmaceuticals from $4.00 to $4.25 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 11th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Xeris Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 12th. Finally, SVB Leerink began coverage on Xeris Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Wednesday, November 17th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $6.00 price objective for the company.

Xeris Biopharma Holdings, Inc is a holding company. It offers a novel formulation technology to bring ready-to-use, liquid-stable injectable to patients to remove many associated treatment burdens. The company was founded on May 20, 2021 and is headquartered in Chicago, IL.

