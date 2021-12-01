Northern Trust Corp Has $429,000 Position in BCB Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:BCBP)

Northern Trust Corp lessened its stake in shares of BCB Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:BCBP) by 77.9% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 31,886 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 112,496 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp’s holdings in BCB Bancorp were worth $429,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of BCB Bancorp by 4.3% during the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 807,997 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $10,867,000 after acquiring an additional 33,292 shares during the period. Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of BCB Bancorp during the 2nd quarter valued at $816,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of BCB Bancorp by 78.6% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 58,227 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $804,000 after acquiring an additional 25,629 shares during the period. Ergoteles LLC acquired a new position in BCB Bancorp during the second quarter worth $747,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC raised its holdings in BCB Bancorp by 50.6% during the first quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 39,437 shares of the bank’s stock worth $544,000 after buying an additional 13,252 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 32.29% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of BCB Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $18.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 26th.

BCBP opened at $14.69 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $15.06 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $14.58. BCB Bancorp, Inc. has a 1-year low of $10.15 and a 1-year high of $16.15. The company has a market cap of $250.21 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.49 and a beta of 0.63.

BCB Bancorp (NASDAQ:BCBP) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 20th. The bank reported $0.47 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.46 by $0.01. BCB Bancorp had a net margin of 25.16% and a return on equity of 13.37%. The firm had revenue of $25.93 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $25.80 million. As a group, equities analysts forecast that BCB Bancorp, Inc. will post 1.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 1st were paid a $0.16 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, October 29th. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.36%. BCB Bancorp’s payout ratio is 36.99%.

In related news, Director James G. Rizzo purchased 1,750 shares of BCB Bancorp stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 15th. The stock was bought at an average price of $14.52 per share, for a total transaction of $25,410.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Mark D. Hogan purchased 2,000 shares of BCB Bancorp stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 1st. The shares were bought at an average price of $15.10 per share, with a total value of $30,200.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders bought 10,950 shares of company stock valued at $162,230. Company insiders own 15.17% of the company’s stock.

BCB Bancorp Company Profile

BCB Bancorp, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of financial solutions. It offers loans, deposit products, and retail and commercial banking services. The company was founded on May 1, 2003 and is headquartered in Bayonne, NJ.

