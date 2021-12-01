Northern Trust Corp Makes New $472,000 Investment in Garrett Motion Inc. (NYSE:GTX)

Northern Trust Corp acquired a new position in shares of Garrett Motion Inc. (NYSE:GTX) in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm acquired 59,073 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $472,000.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Garrett Motion in the first quarter valued at approximately $98,000. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al purchased a new stake in shares of Garrett Motion in the first quarter valued at approximately $191,000. Zweig DiMenna Associates LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Garrett Motion in the second quarter valued at approximately $1,414,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Garrett Motion in the second quarter valued at approximately $66,000. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Garrett Motion in the second quarter valued at approximately $390,000. Institutional investors own 72.94% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered Garrett Motion from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 6th.

GTX opened at $7.06 on Wednesday. Garrett Motion Inc. has a one year low of $5.32 and a one year high of $8.90. The firm has a market capitalization of $459.34 million, a PE ratio of 7.93 and a beta of 2.00. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $7.28.

Garrett Motion Company Profile

Garrett Motion, Inc provides automobile technology. The firm engages in the designing, manufacturing and selling engineered turbocharger, electric-boosting technologies for light and commercial vehicle original equipment manufacturers. It offers light vehicle gasoline, light vehicle diesel and commercial vehicle turbochargers that enhance vehicle performance, fuel economy and drivability.

