Northern Trust Corp Makes New Investment in Genius Sports Limited (NYSE:GENI)

Northern Trust Corp acquired a new position in Genius Sports Limited (NYSE:GENI) in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor acquired 23,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $441,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. JPMorgan Chase & Co. bought a new position in Genius Sports in the second quarter worth $132,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Genius Sports in the second quarter worth $151,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund bought a new position in Genius Sports in the second quarter worth $191,000. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise bought a new position in Genius Sports in the second quarter worth $208,000. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp bought a new position in Genius Sports in the second quarter worth $242,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 42.46% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on GENI. Benchmark reduced their price target on Genius Sports from $33.00 to $20.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 24th. Citigroup began coverage on Genius Sports in a report on Monday, October 11th. They set a “buy” rating and a $22.00 price target for the company. Craig Hallum raised their price target on Genius Sports from $27.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 24th. B. Riley reduced their price target on Genius Sports from $32.00 to $23.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 24th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reduced their price target on Genius Sports from $29.00 to $22.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Genius Sports has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $24.11.

Genius Sports stock opened at $9.51 on Wednesday. Genius Sports Limited has a one year low of $9.06 and a one year high of $25.18. The business’s fifty day moving average is $16.66 and its 200 day moving average is $18.13.

Genius Sports (NYSE:GENI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 23rd. The company reported ($0.37) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.12) by ($0.25). The company had revenue of $69.14 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $62.82 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.03) earnings per share. Genius Sports’s revenue was up 70.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Genius Sports Limited will post -0.79 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Genius Sports

Genius Sports Limited develops and sells technology-led products and services to the sports, sports betting, and sports media industries. It offers technology infrastructure for the collection, integration, and distribution of live data of sports leagues; streaming solutions, comprising of technology, automatic production, and distribution for sports to commercialize video footage of their games; and end-to-end integrity services to sports leagues, such as full-time active monitoring technology, which uses mathematical algorithms to identify and flag suspicious betting activity in global betting markets, as well as full suite of online and offline educational and consultancy services.

