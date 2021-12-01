Northern Trust Corp Raises Stock Holdings in Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF (NYSEARCA:VDC)

Northern Trust Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF (NYSEARCA:VDC) by 89.5% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 2,515 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,188 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp’s holdings in Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF were worth $459,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Meeder Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF by 142.9% in the second quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 136 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 80 shares in the last quarter. Simplex Trading LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF in the second quarter worth approximately $28,000. Strategic Blueprint LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF in the second quarter worth approximately $36,000. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. boosted its stake in Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF by 20,300.0% in the second quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 204 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 203 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JTC Employer Solutions Trusteee Ltd purchased a new stake in Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF in the second quarter worth approximately $51,000.

Shares of VDC opened at $183.02 on Wednesday. Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF has a 1 year low of $164.57 and a 1 year high of $191.28. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $185.67 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $185.14.

Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Consumer Staples Index Fund, which seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Consumer Staples 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the consumer staples sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

