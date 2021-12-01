Novartis AG (NYSE:NVS) Receives $100.50 Consensus PT from Analysts

Shares of Novartis AG (NYSE:NVS) have been given an average rating of “Hold” by the twelve brokerages that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, four have assigned a hold recommendation and four have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year target price among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $100.50.

Several brokerages recently commented on NVS. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an “underweight” rating on shares of Novartis in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Berenberg Bank reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Novartis in a research note on Tuesday, October 12th. UBS Group lowered Novartis from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered Novartis from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, September 20th.

Get Novartis alerts:

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in NVS. Cambridge Trust Co. lifted its stake in Novartis by 164.7% during the 3rd quarter. Cambridge Trust Co. now owns 293,568 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,008,000 after acquiring an additional 182,675 shares in the last quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Novartis by 10.8% during the 3rd quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 8,078 shares of the company’s stock worth $661,000 after acquiring an additional 790 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in Novartis by 6.6% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 689,059 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,352,000 after acquiring an additional 42,795 shares in the last quarter. Personal CFO Solutions LLC lifted its stake in Novartis by 34.7% during the 3rd quarter. Personal CFO Solutions LLC now owns 3,322 shares of the company’s stock worth $272,000 after acquiring an additional 856 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wealthsource Partners LLC acquired a new position in Novartis during the 3rd quarter worth about $647,000. 9.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NVS opened at $79.70 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a current ratio of 0.88. Novartis has a one year low of $79.34 and a one year high of $98.52. The stock has a market capitalization of $178.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.41, a PEG ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 0.55. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $82.66 and a 200 day moving average price of $87.96.

Novartis (NYSE:NVS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 25th. The company reported $1.71 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.65 by $0.06. Novartis had a return on equity of 25.64% and a net margin of 19.17%. The firm had revenue of $13.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.02 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.52 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that Novartis will post 6.33 earnings per share for the current year.

Novartis Company Profile

Novartis AG is a holding company, which engages in the development, manufacture, and marketing of healthcare products. It operates through the following segments: Innovative Medicines, Sandoz, and Corporate. The Innovative Medicines segment researches, develops, manufactures, distributes and sells patented pharmaceuticals, and is composed of two business units: Novartis Oncology and Novartis Pharmaceuticals.

Read More: What does a neutral rating on stocks mean?

Receive News & Ratings for Novartis Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Novartis and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.