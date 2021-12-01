Nurix Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:NRIX) Receives $53.17 Average Target Price from Analysts

Shares of Nurix Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:NRIX) have received a consensus rating of “Buy” from the eight research firms that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year target price among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $53.17.
NRIX has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Robert W. Baird raised their price target on Nurix Therapeutics from $46.00 to $49.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 28th. SVB Leerink increased their price objective on Nurix Therapeutics from $50.00 to $64.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th.
In other news, General Counsel Christine Ring sold 800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.25, for a total value of $28,200.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider Gwenn Hansen sold 1,600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.00, for a total value of $56,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 15,797 shares in the company, valued at approximately $552,895. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 8,000 shares of company stock worth $269,096 over the last 90 days. 6.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.
NRIX stock opened at $28.82 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $32.22. Nurix Therapeutics has a fifty-two week low of $21.53 and a fifty-two week high of $52.38. The firm has a market cap of $1.29 billion, a PE ratio of -12.06 and a beta of 2.25.
Nurix Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NRIX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 14th. The company reported ($0.65) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.63) by ($0.02). Nurix Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 342.27% and a negative return on equity of 29.81%. The business had revenue of $10.25 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.73 million. Equities analysts expect that Nurix Therapeutics will post -2.54 earnings per share for the current year.
About Nurix Therapeutics
Nurix Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of small molecule therapies for the treatment of cancer and immune disorders. The company develops NX-2127, an orally available Bruton's tyrosine kinase (BTK) degrader with immunomodulatory drug (IMiD) activity for the treatment of relapsed or refractory B-cell malignancies; NX-5948, an orally bioavailable BTK degrader without IMiD activity for the treatment of relapsed or refractory B-cell malignancies; and NX-1607, an orally available Casitas B-lineage lymphoma proto-oncogene-B (CBL-B) inhibitor for immuno-oncology indications.
