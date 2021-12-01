Nurix Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:NRIX) Receives $53.17 Average Target Price from Analysts

Shares of Nurix Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:NRIX) have received a consensus rating of “Buy” from the eight research firms that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year target price among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $53.17.

NRIX has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Robert W. Baird raised their price target on Nurix Therapeutics from $46.00 to $49.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 28th. SVB Leerink increased their price objective on Nurix Therapeutics from $50.00 to $64.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th.

In other news, General Counsel Christine Ring sold 800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.25, for a total value of $28,200.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider Gwenn Hansen sold 1,600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.00, for a total value of $56,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 15,797 shares in the company, valued at approximately $552,895. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 8,000 shares of company stock worth $269,096 over the last 90 days. 6.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in shares of Nurix Therapeutics by 26.0% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 98,287 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,945,000 after purchasing an additional 20,260 shares during the period. Clough Capital Partners L P raised its stake in shares of Nurix Therapeutics by 180.2% in the 3rd quarter. Clough Capital Partners L P now owns 473,048 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,173,000 after purchasing an additional 304,248 shares during the period. Rock Springs Capital Management LP raised its stake in shares of Nurix Therapeutics by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter. Rock Springs Capital Management LP now owns 318,450 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,541,000 after purchasing an additional 3,100 shares during the period. Guggenheim Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Nurix Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter valued at about $201,000. Finally, Mariner LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Nurix Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter valued at about $869,000. 90.57% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NRIX stock opened at $28.82 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $32.22. Nurix Therapeutics has a fifty-two week low of $21.53 and a fifty-two week high of $52.38. The firm has a market cap of $1.29 billion, a PE ratio of -12.06 and a beta of 2.25.

Nurix Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NRIX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 14th. The company reported ($0.65) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.63) by ($0.02). Nurix Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 342.27% and a negative return on equity of 29.81%. The business had revenue of $10.25 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.73 million. Equities analysts expect that Nurix Therapeutics will post -2.54 earnings per share for the current year.

About Nurix Therapeutics

Nurix Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of small molecule therapies for the treatment of cancer and immune disorders. The company develops NX-2127, an orally available Bruton's tyrosine kinase (BTK) degrader with immunomodulatory drug (IMiD) activity for the treatment of relapsed or refractory B-cell malignancies; NX-5948, an orally bioavailable BTK degrader without IMiD activity for the treatment of relapsed or refractory B-cell malignancies; and NX-1607, an orally available Casitas B-lineage lymphoma proto-oncogene-B (CBL-B) inhibitor for immuno-oncology indications.

