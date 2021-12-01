Nuvalent (NASDAQ:NUVL) Trading 9% Higher

Shares of Nuvalent Inc (NASDAQ:NUVL) traded up 9% during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $22.31 and last traded at $22.31. 68 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 100% from the average session volume of 149,350 shares. The stock had previously closed at $20.47.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on Nuvalent in a report on Monday, August 23rd. They set an “overweight” rating and a $34.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Nuvalent from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, November 25th. Piper Sandler initiated coverage on Nuvalent in a research note on Monday, August 23rd. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $40.00 target price for the company. Finally, Cowen initiated coverage on Nuvalent in a research note on Monday, August 23rd. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company.

The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $23.37.

Nuvalent (NASDAQ:NUVL) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.39) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.25) by ($0.14). As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Nuvalent Inc will post -1.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Citigroup Inc. acquired a new position in Nuvalent during the third quarter worth $28,000. Royal Bank of Canada acquired a new position in Nuvalent during the third quarter worth $29,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY acquired a new position in Nuvalent during the third quarter worth $75,000. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in Nuvalent during the third quarter worth $108,000. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System bought a new stake in shares of Nuvalent during the third quarter worth $130,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 9.74% of the company’s stock.

About Nuvalent (NASDAQ:NUVL)

Nuvalent Inc is a biopharmaceutical company. It focused on creating precisely targeted therapies for clinically proven kinase targets in cancer. The company’s program pipeline includes ROS1-positive and ALK-positive NSCLC. Nuvalent Inc is based in CAMBRIDGE, Mass.

