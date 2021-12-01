Nuveen Asset Management LLC Buys 11,864 Shares of Sigilon Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SGTX)

Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Sigilon Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SGTX) by 94.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 24,363 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 11,864 shares during the quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC owned 0.08% of Sigilon Therapeutics worth $261,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in SGTX. Monashee Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Sigilon Therapeutics during the second quarter valued at approximately $3,406,000. American Century Companies Inc. raised its stake in shares of Sigilon Therapeutics by 69.1% during the second quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 324,882 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,486,000 after acquiring an additional 132,706 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Sigilon Therapeutics by 9.3% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,404,284 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,068,000 after acquiring an additional 119,436 shares in the last quarter. Soundmark Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Sigilon Therapeutics during the second quarter worth approximately $595,000. Finally, Zweig DiMenna Associates LLC raised its stake in shares of Sigilon Therapeutics by 14.8% during the second quarter. Zweig DiMenna Associates LLC now owns 118,504 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,272,000 after acquiring an additional 15,304 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 60.45% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ SGTX opened at $3.76 on Wednesday. Sigilon Therapeutics, Inc. has a 52 week low of $3.50 and a 52 week high of $54.32. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $5.24. The stock has a market capitalization of $121.48 million and a P/E ratio of -1.24.

Sigilon Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SGTX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.63) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.66) by $0.03. The company had revenue of $1.95 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.20 million. As a group, analysts predict that Sigilon Therapeutics, Inc. will post -2.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have commented on SGTX shares. Canaccord Genuity lifted their price target on shares of Sigilon Therapeutics from $23.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Sigilon Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 16th. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of Sigilon Therapeutics from $9.00 to $4.50 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded shares of Sigilon Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $15.00 to $4.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, BTIG Research reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $14.00 target price on shares of Sigilon Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $20.00.

Sigilon Therapeutics Profile

Sigilon Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops functional cures for patients with chronic diseases. Its lead product candidate is SIG-001, which is in Phase I/II clinical trial to prevent bleeding episodes in patients with moderate-severe to severe Hemophilia A. The company is also developing SIG-005 to treat the non-neurological manifestations of the disease in patients with mucopolysaccharidosis type 1; SIG-007 to provide continuous and prolonged release of functional enzyme at levels sufficient to produce clinical benefits and alleviate progression of the downstream aspects of Fabry disease; and SIG-002 designed to replace islet cells for the treatment of type 1 diabetes.

