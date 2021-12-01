Nuveen Asset Management LLC Buys Shares of 28,040 GreenBox POS (NASDAQ:GBOX)

Nuveen Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in GreenBox POS (NASDAQ:GBOX) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 28,040 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $335,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new stake in GreenBox POS in the second quarter worth about $80,000. Northern Trust Corp acquired a new stake in GreenBox POS in the second quarter worth about $106,000. Deutsche Bank AG acquired a new stake in GreenBox POS in the second quarter worth about $123,000. Tuttle Tactical Management acquired a new stake in GreenBox POS in the second quarter worth about $137,000. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in GreenBox POS by 143.0% in the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 19,446 shares of the company’s stock worth $233,000 after acquiring an additional 11,445 shares in the last quarter. 9.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ GBOX opened at $5.21 on Wednesday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $7.76. GreenBox POS has a fifty-two week low of $4.93 and a fifty-two week high of $20.78.

In related news, VP Lindsey Lee sold 6,675 shares of GreenBox POS stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.68, for a total transaction of $51,264.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . 56.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

GreenBox POS, a technology company, develops, markets, and sells blockchain-based payment solutions. The company's blockchain-based systems are designed to facilitate, record, and store a volume of tokenized assets, representing cash or data, on a blockchain-based ledger. GreenBox POS was incorporated in 2007 and is based in San Diego, California.

