Nuveen Asset Management LLC Has $225,000 Stock Position in Surgalign Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SRGA)

Nuveen Asset Management LLC cut its holdings in shares of Surgalign Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SRGA) by 66.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 162,222 shares of the company’s stock after selling 316,749 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Surgalign were worth $225,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Paloma Partners Management Co bought a new stake in shares of Surgalign during the first quarter worth about $38,000. Ergoteles LLC bought a new stake in Surgalign in the 2nd quarter worth about $527,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its position in Surgalign by 11.5% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 232,408 shares of the company’s stock worth $507,000 after purchasing an additional 23,943 shares in the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System grew its position in Surgalign by 67.3% in the 1st quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 149,740 shares of the company’s stock worth $326,000 after purchasing an additional 60,216 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in Surgalign by 29.5% in the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 62,696 shares of the company’s stock valued at $136,000 after acquiring an additional 14,287 shares during the last quarter. 44.18% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of SRGA stock opened at $0.82 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $0.99 and a 200-day moving average price of $1.23. Surgalign Holdings, Inc. has a 52 week low of $0.74 and a 52 week high of $3.27. The firm has a market capitalization of $114.14 million, a PE ratio of -0.50 and a beta of 2.10.

Surgalign (NASDAQ:SRGA) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.12) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.09) by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $20.55 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $22.55 million. Surgalign had a negative net margin of 146.88% and a negative return on equity of 128.61%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.11) earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Surgalign Holdings, Inc. will post -0.41 EPS for the current year.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on SRGA. Piper Sandler decreased their price target on shares of Surgalign from $3.00 to $2.25 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. Cantor Fitzgerald cut their price target on shares of Surgalign from $5.00 to $4.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, August 9th. Lake Street Capital dropped their target price on shares of Surgalign from $8.00 to $4.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, August 9th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Surgalign from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, November 13th. Finally, Craig Hallum cut shares of Surgalign from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $1.50 price target for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, September 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Surgalign has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $2.79.

Surgalign Holdings, Inc is a medical technology company, which engages in designing, developing, and manufacturing biologic metal and synthetic implants. Its products portfolio include cervical fixation, The Streamline (TL) fixation, motion preservation, orthobiologics, cervical inter-body fusion, TL IBF, and SI joint fusion.

