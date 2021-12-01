Nuveen Asset Management LLC Has $511,000 Stock Position in Associated Capital Group, Inc. (NYSE:AC)

Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Associated Capital Group, Inc. (NYSE:AC) by 10.1% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 13,131 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,202 shares during the quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Associated Capital Group were worth $511,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Royal Bank of Canada increased its position in shares of Associated Capital Group by 591.1% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 28,646 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,028,000 after purchasing an additional 24,501 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in Associated Capital Group during the 1st quarter worth about $270,000. Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new stake in Associated Capital Group during the 1st quarter worth about $52,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. bought a new stake in Associated Capital Group during the 2nd quarter worth about $238,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its holdings in Associated Capital Group by 8.3% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 39,600 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,539,000 after acquiring an additional 3,025 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 9.94% of the company’s stock.

Associated Capital Group stock opened at $39.50 on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $38.38. Associated Capital Group, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $30.21 and a fifty-two week high of $44.67. The company has a market cap of $871.29 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.72 and a beta of 1.23.

The company also recently disclosed a Semi-Annual dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a yield of 0.5%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 30th. Associated Capital Group’s payout ratio is 4.42%.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on AC shares. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on shares of Associated Capital Group from $25.00 to $24.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. TheStreet lowered shares of Associated Capital Group from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th.

In related news, major shareholder Associated Capital Group, Inc. sold 1,472 shares of Associated Capital Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.60, for a total transaction of $39,155.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders have sold a total of 49,185 shares of company stock worth $1,366,308 in the last three months. 85.38% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Associated Capital Group Company Profile

Associated Capital Group, Inc provides alternative investment management, institutional research and underwriting services. The company was founded by Mario Gabelli in 1976 and is headquartered in Rye, NY.

