Nuveen Asset Management LLC Purchases New Holdings in Thryv Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:THRY)

Nuveen Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Thryv Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:THRY) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 10,225 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $366,000.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Jump Financial LLC acquired a new position in Thryv in the 2nd quarter valued at about $833,000. Samjo Capital LLC increased its position in Thryv by 67.8% in the 2nd quarter. Samjo Capital LLC now owns 193,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,904,000 after acquiring an additional 78,000 shares during the period. Peregrine Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Thryv during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $11,094,000. Monashee Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Thryv during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,789,000. Finally, Northern Trust Corp acquired a new position in Thryv during the 1st quarter worth approximately $209,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.42% of the company’s stock.

Get Thryv alerts:

In related news, Director Amer Akhtar purchased 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 16th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $29.74 per share, for a total transaction of $29,740.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Mudrick Capital Management, L. sold 45,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.50, for a total value of $1,597,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 59.20% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have issued reports on THRY. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Thryv from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 13th. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on Thryv from $43.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 12th. Finally, B. Riley upped their price target on Thryv from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $40.59.

Shares of Thryv stock opened at $39.09 on Wednesday. Thryv Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $9.61 and a fifty-two week high of $41.86. The firm has a market cap of $1.33 billion and a PE ratio of 6.53. The business’s fifty day moving average is $31.94 and its two-hundred day moving average is $31.38.

Thryv (NASDAQ:THRY) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 11th. The company reported $0.95 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.76 by $0.19. On average, analysts forecast that Thryv Holdings, Inc. will post 2.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Thryv

Thryv Holdings, Inc provides digital marketing solutions and cloud-based tools to the small-to-medium sized businesses (SMBs) in the United States. The company operates through three segments: SaaS (Software as a Service), Marketing Services, and Thryv International. The SaaS segment provides Thryv, an SMB end-to-end customer experience platform, which is integrated with Google; and ThryvPay, a payment solution that allows users to get paid through credit card and ACH.

Read More: What is the definition of arbitrage?

Receive News & Ratings for Thryv Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Thryv and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.