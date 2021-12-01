Nuveen Municipal Value Fund (NYSE:NUV) Hits New 12-Month Low at $10.35

Nuveen Municipal Value Fund, Inc. (NYSE:NUV)’s stock price reached a new 52-week low during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $10.35 and last traded at $10.35, with a volume of 7375 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $10.46.

The company has a 50-day moving average price of $11.20.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 1st. Investors of record on Monday, November 15th will be given a $0.028 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 12th. This represents a $0.34 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.24%.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Prospera Financial Services Inc lifted its position in shares of Nuveen Municipal Value Fund by 6.5% in the second quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc now owns 16,400 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $189,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Nuveen Municipal Value Fund by 8.1% in the third quarter. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 13,368 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $151,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Novare Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Nuveen Municipal Value Fund by 10.7% in the second quarter. Novare Capital Management LLC now owns 11,066 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $128,000 after buying an additional 1,066 shares in the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC raised its position in Nuveen Municipal Value Fund by 0.6% during the third quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 188,111 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $2,133,000 after purchasing an additional 1,094 shares during the period. Finally, Pacitti Group Inc. raised its position in Nuveen Municipal Value Fund by 15.1% during the second quarter. Pacitti Group Inc. now owns 9,323 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $107,000 after purchasing an additional 1,223 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 12.93% of the company’s stock.

About Nuveen Municipal Value Fund (NYSE:NUV)

Nuveen Municipal Value Fund, Inc is a closed-end diversified management investment fund. Its objective is current income exempt from federal income taxes and its secondary objective is the enhancement of portfolio value through selection of tax-exempt bonds and municipal market sectors. The company was founded on April 8, 1987 and is headquartered in Chicago, IL.

