Nuveen New York AMT-Free Quality Municipal Income Fund (NYSE:NRK) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Nuveen New York AMT-Free Quality Municipal Income Fund (NYSE:NRK) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 14,100 shares, a growth of 50.0% from the October 31st total of 9,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 105,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Shares of NYSE:NRK traded up $0.11 on Wednesday, hitting $13.93. 2,075 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 107,686. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $13.86 and its 200 day moving average is $14.03. Nuveen New York AMT-Free Quality Municipal Income Fund has a 1-year low of $13.17 and a 1-year high of $14.45.

Get Nuveen New York AMT-Free Quality Municipal Income Fund alerts:

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 15th will be issued a $0.048 dividend. This represents a $0.58 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.13%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 12th.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Nuveen New York AMT-Free Quality Municipal Income Fund during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $54,000. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC purchased a new stake in Nuveen New York AMT-Free Quality Municipal Income Fund during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $63,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc raised its stake in Nuveen New York AMT-Free Quality Municipal Income Fund by 18.0% during the 2nd quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 7,415 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $105,000 after acquiring an additional 1,129 shares during the last quarter. Constitution Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Nuveen New York AMT-Free Quality Municipal Income Fund during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $162,000. Finally, Essex Financial Services Inc. purchased a new stake in Nuveen New York AMT-Free Quality Municipal Income Fund during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $165,000.

About Nuveen New York AMT-Free Quality Municipal Income Fund

Nuveen New York AMT-Free Quality Municipal Income Fund is a closed-end investment trust. Its investment objectives is to provide current income exempt from regular federal income tax and the alternative minimum tax applicable to individuals and to enhance portfolio value. The company was founded on July 29, 2002 and is headquartered in Chicago, IL.

See Also: Total Return

Receive News & Ratings for Nuveen New York AMT-Free Quality Municipal Income Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nuveen New York AMT-Free Quality Municipal Income Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.