Nuverra Environmental Solutions, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:NES) Short Interest Down 61.9% in November

Nuverra Environmental Solutions, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:NES) saw a significant decline in short interest in November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 4,800 shares, a decline of 61.9% from the October 31st total of 12,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 23,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.2 days. Approximately 0.0% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Nuverra Environmental Solutions stock. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Nuverra Environmental Solutions, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:NES) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 14,876 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $29,000. Citadel Advisors LLC owned about 0.09% of Nuverra Environmental Solutions at the end of the most recent quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.94% of the company’s stock.

NES traded down $0.06 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $1.55. 4,746 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 27,375. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a quick ratio of 1.74 and a current ratio of 1.91. The company has a market cap of $24.72 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.95 and a beta of 1.15. Nuverra Environmental Solutions has a 1 year low of $1.44 and a 1 year high of $5.98.

Nuverra Environmental Solutions, Inc engages in the development and ongoing production of oil and natural gas from shale formations. It operates through the following segments: Rocky Mountain; Northeast; Southern; and Corporate and Other. The Rocky Mountain segment include Bakken shale area. The Northeast segment comprises Marcellus and Utica shale areas.

