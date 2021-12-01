NuWave Investment Management LLC Acquires Shares of 992 Realty Income Co. (NYSE:O)

NuWave Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Realty Income Co. (NYSE:O) during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 992 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $64,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in O. Pflug Koory LLC bought a new position in shares of Realty Income in the second quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Larson Financial Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Realty Income by 57.4% in the second quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 414 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 151 shares during the last quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc raised its stake in shares of Realty Income by 56.1% in the third quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 487 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 175 shares during the last quarter. Corsicana & Co. bought a new position in shares of Realty Income in the third quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Finally, Evermay Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Realty Income in the second quarter valued at approximately $33,000. 70.55% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on O. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of Realty Income from $79.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. Mizuho boosted their price objective on shares of Realty Income from $81.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Robert W. Baird restated a “hold” rating on shares of Realty Income in a research report on Tuesday, August 17th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $79.60.

Shares of Realty Income stock opened at $67.92 on Wednesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $69.85 and a two-hundred day moving average of $69.63. The stock has a market capitalization of $27.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 53.91, a PEG ratio of 4.62 and a beta of 0.78. Realty Income Co. has a 52 week low of $57.00 and a 52 week high of $74.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 3.19 and a current ratio of 3.19.

Realty Income (NYSE:O) last issued its earnings results on Monday, November 1st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.34 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.40 by ($0.06). The business had revenue of $491.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $456.45 million. Realty Income had a net margin of 26.05% and a return on equity of 3.96%. The business’s revenue was up 21.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.81 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Realty Income Co. will post 3.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a dec 21 dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 1st will be given a dividend of $0.246 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 30th. Realty Income’s payout ratio is 224.60%.

About Realty Income

Realty Income Corp. is a real estate company, which engages in generating dependable monthly cash dividends from a consistent and predictable level of cash flow from operations. The company was founded by William E. Clark, Jr. and Evelyn Joan Clark in 1969 and is headquartered in San Diego, CA.

