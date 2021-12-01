NuWave Investment Management LLC Buys Shares of 608 NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA)

NuWave Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 608 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock, valued at approximately $126,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in NVDA. Marquette Asset Management LLC raised its position in NVIDIA by 300.0% in the third quarter. Marquette Asset Management LLC now owns 120 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares during the period. Global Trust Asset Management LLC raised its position in NVIDIA by 300.0% in the third quarter. Global Trust Asset Management LLC now owns 124 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 93 shares during the period. PrairieView Partners LLC raised its position in NVIDIA by 300.0% in the third quarter. PrairieView Partners LLC now owns 200 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the period. Perkins Coie Trust Co raised its position in NVIDIA by 151.7% in the third quarter. Perkins Coie Trust Co now owns 224 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 135 shares during the period. Finally, Mascoma Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in NVIDIA in the third quarter valued at approximately $47,000. 19.24% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NVDA has been the subject of several research reports. Needham & Company LLC boosted their price target on shares of NVIDIA from $245.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 18th. Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of NVIDIA from $223.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 15th. Benchmark boosted their price target on shares of NVIDIA from $230.00 to $365.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 18th. Rosenblatt Securities boosted their target price on shares of NVIDIA from $250.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 19th. Finally, Craig Hallum boosted their target price on shares of NVIDIA from $220.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 18th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-eight have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, NVIDIA has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $326.78.

In other NVIDIA news, Director Robert K. Burgess sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $208.68, for a total transaction of $2,086,800.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, Director Mark A. Stevens sold 58,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $342.58, for a total transaction of $19,869,640.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 78,000 shares of company stock valued at $25,222,940 over the last three months. 4.47% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ:NVDA opened at $326.76 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $816.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 116.49, a PEG ratio of 4.45 and a beta of 1.46. NVIDIA Co. has a one year low of $115.67 and a one year high of $346.47. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $257.05 and a 200-day simple moving average of $216.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 5.33 and a current ratio of 5.80.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 17th. The computer hardware maker reported $1.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.11 by $0.06. NVIDIA had a net margin of 32.33% and a return on equity of 40.88%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.60 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that NVIDIA Co. will post 3.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 23rd. Investors of record on Thursday, December 2nd will be issued a dividend of $0.04 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 1st. This represents a $0.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.05%. NVIDIA’s dividend payout ratio is currently 5.70%.

NVIDIA

NVIDIA Corp. engages in the design and manufacture of computer graphics processors, chipsets, and related multimedia software. It operates through the following segments: Graphics Processing Unit (GPU), Tegra Processor, and All Other. The GPU segment comprises of product brands, which aims specialized markets including GeForce for gamers; Quadro for designers; Tesla and DGX for AI data scientists and big data researchers; and GRID for cloud-based visual computing users.

