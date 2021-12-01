NuWave Investment Management LLC Decreases Stake in Western Digital Co. (NASDAQ:WDC)

NuWave Investment Management LLC reduced its stake in Western Digital Co. (NASDAQ:WDC) by 47.7% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,124 shares of the data storage provider’s stock after selling 1,941 shares during the period. NuWave Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Western Digital were worth $120,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Parallel Advisors LLC increased its stake in Western Digital by 17.5% in the 2nd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 993 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $71,000 after purchasing an additional 148 shares during the period. Meeder Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Western Digital by 33.0% in the 2nd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 620 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 154 shares during the last quarter. CX Institutional grew its position in shares of Western Digital by 45.1% in the 2nd quarter. CX Institutional now owns 508 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 158 shares during the last quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Western Digital by 18.3% in the 2nd quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,140 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $81,000 after buying an additional 176 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Western Digital by 0.8% in the 2nd quarter. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC now owns 22,765 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $1,620,000 after buying an additional 180 shares during the last quarter. 78.15% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Western Digital alerts:

Several research firms recently weighed in on WDC. Rosenblatt Securities dropped their price target on Western Digital from $60.00 to $56.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on Western Digital from $88.00 to $72.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their target price on Western Digital from $115.00 to $97.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 29th. Citigroup dropped their target price on Western Digital from $90.00 to $80.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, November 1st. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded Western Digital from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $91.00 to $62.00 in a report on Thursday, October 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $74.91.

Shares of WDC opened at $57.84 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.34, a current ratio of 2.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $56.81 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $63.45. The stock has a market cap of $18.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.23 and a beta of 1.56. Western Digital Co. has a 52 week low of $44.74 and a 52 week high of $78.19.

Western Digital (NASDAQ:WDC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The data storage provider reported $2.49 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.45 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $5.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.06 billion. Western Digital had a return on equity of 16.38% and a net margin of 8.26%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 28.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.40 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Western Digital Co. will post 7.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, SVP Gene M. Zamiska sold 2,607 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.00, for a total value of $143,385.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.17% of the company’s stock.

About Western Digital

Western Digital Corp. engages in the developing, manufacturing, marketing, and sale of data storage devices and solutions. It operates through the following product categories: Client Devices, Data Center Devices & Solutions, and Client Solutions. The Client Devices category includes mobile, desktop, gaming and digital video hard drives, solid state drives (SSDs), embedded products, and wafers.

Featured Story: Why Invest in Dividend Kings

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WDC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Western Digital Co. (NASDAQ:WDC).

Receive News & Ratings for Western Digital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Western Digital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.